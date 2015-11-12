FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GFT Tech raises 2015 guidance after Q3 profit jump
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
November 12, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GFT Tech raises 2015 guidance after Q3 profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies SE

* GFT Group continues its dynamic trend in q3 2015 and upgrades full-year guidance

* Consolidated revenue up 42 per cent to eur 271.48 million in first nine months

* Earnings (EBITDA) improved by 38 per cent to eur 31.30 million

* Full-Year guidance for revenue and earnings upgraded

* Consolidated revenue for full year 2015 is expected to reach eur 368 million

* Guidance for ebitda and ebt has been raised by eur 1 million each to eur 44 million and eur 31 million

* Productive utilisation rate of gft division is expected to remain at its high prior-year rate (89 per cent) in 2015

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 38 per cent to eur 31.30 million in first nine months of 2015

* Pre-Tax earnings (EBT) rose by 26 per cent year-on-year to eur 22.75 million

* Full-Year guidance for revenue was increased from eur 362 million to eur 368 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.