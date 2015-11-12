BRIEF-Stada confirms 2015 outlook

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel Ag

* news: stada arzneimittel ag: nine-month results show strong development in the third quarter - outlook for 2015 confirmed

* 9M net profit fell 9 percent to 89.9 million eur

* 9M sales 1.53 billion eur

* Group sales rises by 3 percent - adjusted +6 percent

* Sales increase in central europe (+5 percent), asia/pacific & mena (+62 percent), cis/eastern europe in local currency (+16 percent)

* Russia in local currency (+18 percent) - germany (+1 percent)

* Adjusted ebitda declines by 7 percent

* Outlook for 2015 confirmed

* Says 9-month sales 1.533 billion eur

* Says 9-month adjusted ebitda 293.8 million eur

* Says 9-month adjusted net profit 126.9 million eur

* Says has been confronted with very difficult framework conditions, especially due to ongoing cis crisis

* Says expects to be able to achieve slight growth in group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects

* Sees lower earnings contribution from russia due to russian rouble, increased risks in connection with consumer mood and general market situation

* Expects a substantial decrease in adjusted ebitda and adjusted net income

* Expects ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted ebitda to be at a level of nearly 3 in 2015