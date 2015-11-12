FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferratum 9-month EBIT up by 50.0 pct to EUR 12.7 mln
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ferratum 9-month EBIT up by 50.0 pct to EUR 12.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* Continues on its profitable growth path in the first nine months of 2015

* 9-month revenues rise by 60.2 pct to 79.2 million euros ($85 million); record sales in 2014 exceeded after only nine months

* 9-month EBIT increase by 50.0 pct to 12.7 million euros

* Significant PR work and marketing are scheduled from Q1 2016 on

* 9-month net income increased significantly by a total of 90.5 pct to 8.8 million euros(8.3 million euros after IPO costs) compared to 4.6 million euros in first nine months of 2014

* Marketing and further development of Ferratum’s Mobile Bank are most important strategic targets for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
