Nov 12 (Reuters) - Uniwheels AG :

* During nine months of 2015 generated 320.2 million euros ($344.47 million) in revenues, an increase of 21.6 pct compared to 9 months 2014

* 9-month EBITDA increased to 41.6 million euros (+32 pct yoy)

* 9-month net profit rose by almost 76 pct to 27.8 million euros