FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte 9-month revenue up 5.5 pct at EUR 398.6 mln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte 9-month revenue up 5.5 pct at EUR 398.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Revenue up 5.5 pct in first nine months of the year

* Outlook for 2015 confirmed overall

* 9-month consolidated revenue increased by 5.5 pct to 398.6 million euros ($428.50 million)

* On a like-for-like basis, Adler achieved slight growth of 0.1 pct for 9 months

* Q3 revenue grew even more significantly, by 6.8 pct to 130.2 million euros

* Forecast confirmed: further profitable growth expected

* Expects EBITDA to stagnate at best at already high level, and possibly to decline temporarily

* Expects to report EBITDA for current Q4 of 2015 that is significantly up year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.