BRIEF-Aurelius 9-month revenues up by 22 pct at EUR 1.44 bln

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* Third-quarter results confirm very positive full-year outlook

* Increased its total consolidated revenues by 22 percent to 1,440.6 million euros ($1.55 billion) in first nine months of 2015 (Q1-Q3 2014: 1,177.7 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA of 165.6 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 208.5 million euros)

* For full year 2015, expects to generate an operating EBITDA of more than 120 million euros, a new record for Aurelius group