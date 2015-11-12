FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aurelius 9-month revenues up by 22 pct at EUR 1.44 bln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aurelius 9-month revenues up by 22 pct at EUR 1.44 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* Third-quarter results confirm very positive full-year outlook

* Increased its total consolidated revenues by 22 percent to 1,440.6 million euros ($1.55 billion) in first nine months of 2015 (Q1-Q3 2014: 1,177.7 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA of 165.6 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 208.5 million euros)

* For full year 2015, expects to generate an operating EBITDA of more than 120 million euros, a new record for Aurelius group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.