FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe H1 net profit up at EUR 5.0 mln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 12, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe H1 net profit up at EUR 5.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* H1 digital revenue share rises to 28 pct

* In first six months of 2015/2016 financial year, group generated revenue of 47.4 million euros ($51 million)after 49.2 million euros in previous year

* H1 2015/2016 group EBITDA improved to 7.9 million euros (H1 2014/2015: 3.0 million euros)

* H1 net profit reached 5.0 million euros after 0.2 million euros in previous year

* Continues to view prospects for current 2015/2016 financial year as positive

* Assumes that both revenue and EBITDA of group to be slightly lower in 2015/2016 financial year as a whole than in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.