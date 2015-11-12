BRIEF-Young & Co's H1 profit before tax up 3.7 pct

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery Plc

* Interim dividend up 6.1 percent to 8.38 pence per share

* H1 total revenue was up 8.3% to 126.3 million stg, H1 profit before tax up 3.7% at 19.5 million stg

* Promising trading since period end with managed house total sales for first six weeks up 13 pct and 9.6 pct on like-for- like basis

Strong trading has continued into autumn with total sales up 13 pct and 9.6 pct on a like-for-like basis