BRIEF-Young & Co's H1 profit before tax up 3.7 pct
November 12, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Young & Co's H1 profit before tax up 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery Plc

* Interim dividend up 6.1 percent to 8.38 pence per share

* H1 total revenue was up 8.3% to 126.3 million stg, H1 profit before tax up 3.7% at 19.5 million stg

* Promising trading since period end with managed house total sales for first six weeks up 13 pct and 9.6 pct on like-for- like basis

* 6.1% increase in interim dividend to 8.38 pence per share

* Strong trading has continued into autumn with total sales up 13 pct and 9.6 pct on a like-for-like basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

