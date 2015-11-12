FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halfords says profit falls 5.9 percent due to weak cycling sales
November 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Halfords says profit falls 5.9 percent due to weak cycling sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 2.9 percent to 5.66 pence per share

* H1 sales rose 1.8 percent to 533.5 million stg

* Group revenue rose 1.8% with retail up 1.4% like-for-like and autocentres up 3.3% like-for-like.

* Interim dividend per share of 5.66p, up 2.9%

* In first half motoring side of business performed well and in-store service sales grew strongly, reflecting our focus on this key area of differentiation

* All retail categories grew except cycling, due to weak sales in July and August

* Cycling performance in Q2 was disappointing and, given seasonal mix towards cycling during summer, this contributed to decline in group profitability for period

* Profit before tax and non-recurring items was £46.4m, down 5.9%

* Earnings per share before non-recurring items were 19.2p, down 4.5%

* Plenty of reasons for us to remain confident that cycling market will continue to grow over long-term

* New group strategy to stabilise foundations, improve service levels and grow sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angus Berwick)

