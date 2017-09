Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cancom SE

* Acquisition of Xerabit GmbH strengthens datacentre/storage business in key account segment

* Xerabit realized sales of eur 27.3 million in 2014

* Xerabit founders and managers Bernhard Hopp and Günter Simmnacher will continue to manage Serabit business