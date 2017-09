Nov 12 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Entra OPF has signed a new lease contract with University of Bergen and their new digital solutions programme DigUiB for 1,000 square meters in MediaCity Bergen

* The lease contract duration is 10 years, starting when the property is finalised in Q3 2017

