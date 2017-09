BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop cuts 2015,2016 earnings forecast

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop Ag

* third-quarter results broadly as expected

* Dividend 1.35 eur per share

* Q3 revenue 151 million eur

* Q3 eps rose 6.2 percent to 1.37 eur

* Q3 EBT before measurement: eur93.9 million (+3.3%)

* Q3 FFO: eur1.68 per share (+2.4%)

* Update for 2015 estimate and small adjustment to 2016 forecast

* Says expects 2015 EBIT at lower end of its target range

* Says sees 2015 revenue: eur201-204 million

* Says sees 2015 ebit between eur175 and 178 million (previously: eur177 to 180 million)

* Says expects 2015 earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding valuation gains/losses: eur126 to 129 million

* Says sees 2015 funds from operations (ffo) per share: eur2.24 to eur2.28

* Sees 2016 revenue: eur200 to 204 million (previously: eur203 to 206 million)

* Says sees 2016 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit): eur175 to 179 million (eur179 to 182 million)

* Says sees 2016 funds from operations (ffo) per share: eur2.26 to eur2.30 (eur2.30 and eur2.34)

* Still foresees an increase in dividend of five cents to eur1.35 per share for 2015

* Reuters poll average for dt euroshop q3 ebit was 44.1 million eur, q3 ffo 30.4 million eur, q3 revenue 50.5 million eur