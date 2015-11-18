BRIEF-Norway's Aker sees continued caution in oil sector in 2016

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Aker says:

* Q3 net asset value NOK 18.9 billion (NOK 21.0 billion in Q2)

* Expects overall activity levels to remain subdued through 2016 as E&P companies take a cautious approach to investments.

* Aker’s portfolio of companies in the oil and gas sector will therefore continue to reduce their cost base and adjust capacity in line with activity

* Q3 pre-tax result NOK -2.06 billion (NOK-333 million)

* Q3 impairments of NOK 2.6 billion (NOK 56 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)