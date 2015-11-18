FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies Q3 sales up at EUR 28.5 mln

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Q3 sales came to 28.5 million euros ($30 million) (previous year: 22.7 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT amounts to -13.9 million euros(previous year: -38.7 million euros)

* 9-month order intake of 84.4 million euros (previous year: 48.4 million euros)

* Order backlog as per Sept. 30, 2015 amounted to 40.7 million euros above level as of Sept. 30, 2014 (15.9 million euros)

* For FY expects sales above previous year

* Lack of expected new orders for blu-ray impacts sales and in particular earnings expectations considerably

* EBIT at end of business year will be significantly negative and slightly improved compared with previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
