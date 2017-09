BRIEF-Sixt Leasing 9-mth EBT up 39 pct at EUR 21.7 mln

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing AG :

* Group revenue for Q3 2015 climbed by 14.4 pct to 169.5 million euros ($180 million) (Q3 2014: 148.2 million euros)

* 9-month revenue was up by 18.7 pct to 498.5 million euros (9 months 2014: 419.9 million euros)

* 9-month earnings before taxes (EBT) for first nine months up by 39 pct to 21.7 million euros

* Revenue forecast for full year 2015 confirmed and earnings forecast outlined in more detail

* Continues to expect a slight increase in 2015 operating revenue compared to 2014

* Now expects group’s EBT to rise from 25.6 million euros recorded in 2014 to around 30 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)