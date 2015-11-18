BRIEF-UK Mail says expectations for next financial year have softened slightly

Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK Mail Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 2.2 million stg versus 12 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue rose 4.5 percent to 237.6 million stg

* Interim dividend 5.5 penceper share

* Says near-term challenges associated with transition have been more significant than first anticipated

* Our expectations for current year therefore remain in line with previous guidance

* Our expectations for next financial year have softened slightly

* Confident both of our ability to restore our parcels business to previous levels of profitability and to build from there

* Says parcels business (52% of group revenues) revenues grew by 5.3%.; our parcels business now includes our courier business