BRIEF-UK Mail says expectations for next financial year have softened slightly
November 18, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK Mail says expectations for next financial year have softened slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK Mail Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 2.2 million stg versus 12 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue rose 4.5 percent to 237.6 million stg

* Interim dividend 5.5 penceper share

* Says near-term challenges associated with transition have been more significant than first anticipated

* Our expectations for current year therefore remain in line with previous guidance

* Our expectations for next financial year have softened slightly

* Confident both of our ability to restore our parcels business to previous levels of profitability and to build from there

* Says parcels business (52% of group revenues) revenues grew by 5.3%.; our parcels business now includes our courier business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

