Nov 18 (Reuters) - Snowbird AG :

* 9-month sales increased by 32.5 pct to 166.8 million euros ($178 million)

* 9-month profit after tax grew by 13.4 pct reaching 27.7 million euros

* 9-month group’s gross profit increased by 38.2 pct from 46.3 million euros in previous year’s period to 64.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)