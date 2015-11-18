FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suess Microtec increases order entry guidance for Q4
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 18, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec increases order entry guidance for Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG :

* Further increase of the order entry guidance for Q4 2015

* For Suess Microtec Group updated expected value for order entry in Q4 of 2015 is above previous expectations

* Increased its outlook for order entry again from 35 million euros ($37.19 million) to 45 million euros to 50 million euros to 60 million euros (prior year: 44.0 million euros)

* This is due to currently strong demand for lithography solutions for advanced packaging applications

* For full fiscal year 2015, Suess Microtec still expects sales to come in between 135 million euros and 145 million euros

* FY EBIT is expected to be in low single-digit million euro range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

