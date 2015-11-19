FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intica Systems 9-month revenues EUR 33.5 mln, up 9.2 pct
#Communications Equipment
November 19, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intica Systems 9-month revenues EUR 33.5 mln, up 9.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Intica Systems AG :

* 9-month revenues increased by 9.2 pct to 33.5 million euros ($35.83 million)(9 months 2014: 30.7 million euros)

* 9-month net result of 0.4 million euros (9 months 2014: 0.6 million euros)

* EBITDA contracted by 3.1 pct to 4.1 million euros in first nine months of 2015 (9 months 2014: 4.3 million euros)

* 9-month group EBIT declined from 1.0 million euros to 0.8 million euros

* Assumes to report a further rise in group revenue to around 44 million euros in 2015 as a whole, together with a positive operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

