FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ladbrokes confident shareholders will see attraction of proposed merger with Coral Group
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
November 19, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ladbrokes confident shareholders will see attraction of proposed merger with Coral Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc

* Proposed merger update

* Notes publication of a letter sent by Mr Dermot Desmond on evening of 17 November 2015 on Ladbrokes proposed merger with Coral Group

* Notes it has had significant dealings with Mr desmond as both a shareholder and a commercial partner over recent times including Ladbrokes acquisition of Betdaq and Chronicle Bookmakers.

* Board remains confident that shareholders will see attraction of proposed merger

* Reiterate their recommendation to shareholders to vote in favour of resolutions to be proposed at general meeting to be held on 24 Nov 2015

* Playtech is not considered to be an independent Ladbrokes shareholder, so any votes cast by Playtech will not be counted in respect of these 2 resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.