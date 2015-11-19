BRIEF-MBB acquires majority in machine manufacturer Aumann

Nov 19 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Acquires majority in machine manufacturer Aumann

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* MBB financed investment from own funds

* Aumann will continue to operate under its current name and at its current locations under established management

* Forecasting significant revenue and earnings growth in 2016

* Forecast for 2015 financial year remains unchanged with consolidated revenue of 250 million euros ($267.35 million) and earnings per share of more than 1.75 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)