BRIEF-MBB acquires majority in machine manufacturer Aumann

Nov 19 (Reuters) - MBB SE :
* Acquires majority in machine manufacturer Aumann
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* MBB financed investment from own funds
* Aumann will continue to operate under its current name and at its current locations under established management
* Forecasting significant revenue and earnings growth in 2016
* Forecast for 2015 financial year remains unchanged with consolidated revenue of 250 million euros ($267.35 million) and earnings per share of more than 1.75 euros