FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schibsted sees Hemnet clarification during few weeks, Mäklarsamfundet wants to keep 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted sees Hemnet clarification during few weeks, Mäklarsamfundet wants to keep 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa :

* Update on the process to acquire Hemnet

* The offer from May 8 2015 valued Hemnet at SEK 1.5 billion

* In the period since the launch of the offer, Schibsted has been in close and detailed discussions with each of the shareholders of Hemnet

* Swedbank and Svensk Fastighetsförmedling, who combined owns 50 percent of the shares in Hemnet, agreed to sell to Schibsted in May 2015

* The two realtor organisations Fastighetsmäklarförbundet (FMF) and Mäklarsamfundet, who owns 25 percent each, have gone through internal processes.

* Mäklarsamfundet resolved on an annual meeting 19 November to advise its Board to finalize an agreement to sell to Schibsted.

* Mäklarsamfundet has expressed desire to remain as a 10 percent shareholder in Hemnet, which Schibsted looks positively upon

* Schibsted has a continued positive dialogue with FMF

* The acquisition is conditional on due diligence, which is expected to conclude within the coming few weeks, and subject to clearance by Swedish competition authorities (KKV)

* Schibsted is optimistic with regards to the prospects of a clearance

* The transaction is expected to close within first half 2016

* As of Q3 2015, Hemnet had revenues of SEK 135 million and EBITDA of SEK 50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.