Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Hemfosa Fastigheter divests residential properties with a property value of 170 million Swedish crowns ($19.6 million)

* Properties will change hands on Feb. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6720 Swedish crowns)