BRIEF-Ratos says to acquire 56 pct of Finnish real estate company

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Says acquires retail properties in Finland

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 56 percent of shares in Serena Properties

* Says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100 percent of company amounts to approximately EUR 191.5 million

* Says will provide equity of about EUR 40 million

* Says the properties are currently owned by the Finnish pension insurance company Varma, which following the sale, will retain 43% ownership in the newly formed real estate company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)