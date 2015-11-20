FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos says to acquire 56 pct of Finnish real estate company
November 20, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos says to acquire 56 pct of Finnish real estate company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Says acquires retail properties in Finland

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 56 percent of shares in Serena Properties

* Says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100 percent of company amounts to approximately EUR 191.5 million

* Says will provide equity of about EUR 40 million

* Says the properties are currently owned by the Finnish pension insurance company Varma, which following the sale, will retain 43% ownership in the newly formed real estate company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

