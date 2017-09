Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden divests vacant warehouse property in Kungsbacka

* Divests property Hede 3:122 in Kungsbacka south of Gothenburg at price of 95 million Swedish crowns ($10.9 million), which is above book value

* Closing takes place today friday Nov. 20

