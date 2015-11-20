FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fnac, Darty agree terms of recommended offer
November 20, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fnac, Darty agree terms of recommended offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Darty Plc :

* Have reached agreement on terms of a recommended pre-conditional offer to be made by Fnac for entire issued and to be issued share capital of arty

* Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for every 37 Darty shares held, 1 Fnac share

* Maximum aggregate amount of partial cash alternative is 66. 69 million pounds to be paid to those eligible Darty shareholders that make valid election under partial cash alternative

* Based on closing price of 55.6 euros per Fnac share on Nov 19, proposed acquisition represents about 105 pence per Darty share

* Deal value of approximately 558 million pounds for Darty’s entire issued and to be issued share capital

* Fnac board believes proposed acquisition will result in total annual pre-tax cost savings of at least eur 85 million per annum

* Fnac has received support for proposed acquisition from Darty shareholders holding 23.63 percent of issued share capital of Darty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
