Dec 9 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* Aurelius unit AKAD sells Wissenschaftliche Hochschule Lahr

* Bbuyer, European Education Group Germany (EEG), intends to continue operating private university

* Disposal was carried out as part of strategic realignment and focusing on more practical courses at AKAD University