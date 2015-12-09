BRIEF-Electrolux to cut costs in Small Appliances unit, pay GE termination fee

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Electrolux
* Cost reduction program within Small Appliances and information on costs related to ge appliances
* Says “operations continue to be negatively impacted by reduced volumes in several key markets, as well as unfavorable currency movements”
* Says “measures to restore profitability are now being taken, including staff reductions and downsizing of activities, mainly in the U.S., Sweden and China”
* Says these actions are expected to reach full effect from end of 2016, with estimated annual cost savings of SEK 120 million
* Says costs related to program are expected to amount to SEK 190 million
* Says in accordance with terms of transaction agreement, Electrolux will today pay termination fee of $175 million to General Electric