Dec 11 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska divests majority interest in office building in seattle, usa, for usd 235 m, about sek 2.0 billion

* Skanska Ab Says skanska Has Formed A Partnership With Tiaa Cref and will continue as managing partner of asset on behalf of joint venture