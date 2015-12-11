FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Orkla agrees to buy Czech Hame for 175 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Orkla agrees to buy Czech Hame for 175 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Orkla ASA

* says has entered into an agreement to acquire Hamé, a leading branded consumer goods company within food in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, from Decapterus S.à.r.l., a Luxembourg based private equity holding company for 175 million eurossays purchase will be funded through Orkla’s existing credit facilities

* Hamé achieved gross sales in 2014 were CZK 4.9 billion (approx. NOK 1.7 billion) and a net profit of CZK 234 million (approx. NOK 83 million).

* says the transaction makes Orkla one of the leading FMCG players in Central Europe, with its existing assets including Vitana (the Czech Republic and Slovakia), Felix Austria, and Orkla Foods Romania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
