BRIEF-Powerland 9-mth EBIT up 16 pct to EUR 15.2 mln
December 11, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Powerland 9-mth EBIT up 16 pct to EUR 15.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Powerland AG :

* 9-month net profit of Powerland group came in at 10.6 million euros, representing a 21 pct increase compared to 9 months of 2014

* 9-month group EBIT increased significantly to 15.2 million euros, a 16 pct rise as against first nine months of 2014

* Group revenues of 90.9 million euros in first nine months of 2015. This corresponds to a decrease of 34 pct compared to last year’s figure

* Maintains its conservative outlook for 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT to fall as well because of a sharp top-line decline

* Sees FY 2015 group revenue to decline substantially due to weakening demand from home and abroad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

