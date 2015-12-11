FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia reminds Alcatel-Lucent shareholders it may waive min. tender condition
#Communications Equipment
December 11, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia reminds Alcatel-Lucent shareholders it may waive min. tender condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nokia Corporation :

* Nokia reminds holders of Alcatel-Lucent securities that it may waive the minimum tender condition in accordance with U.S. regulatory requirements

* The minimum tender condition is set at more than 50 percent of the Alcatel-Lucent shares on a fully diluted basis

* Holders of Alcatel-Lucent securities are advised they have the right to withdraw tendered Alcatel-Lucent securities immediately, if their willingness to tender would be affected by the option to exercise the waiver

* Nokia remains fully committed to its proposed combination with Alcatel-Lucent which is expected to create a global leader in next generation technology and services for an IP connected world.

* Nokia firmly believes that the proposed transaction is in the best interests of both Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia shareholders. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
