FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stobart says buys investment property assets for 16.75 mln stg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stobart says buys investment property assets for 16.75 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd :

* Property transactions and share placing

* Exchanged contracts for purchase of freehold and long-leasehold interests to investment property assets at Speke in Liverpool

* Aggregate consideration for two purchases of 16.75 million stg

* Will be funded by a sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in capital of co to funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLP

* Has sold 16.4 mln shares, representing 5 percent of co’s existing issued share capital, at 110p per share, a premium of 1.9 percent

* Property transactions are expected to complete on or around Dec. 23, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.