BRIEF-Accu Holding expands in surface technology via acquisition
February 8, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accu Holding expands in surface technology via acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Further expansion in surface technology via acquisition

* Signs framework agreement with 1C Industries Zug AG regarding acquisition of seven operations in sector of heat treatment and thin-film coating

* Estimated key figures of these operations for 2015 are: sales of 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13.67 million); EBITDA of more than 3 million Swiss francs with an EBITDA margin of 22 - 23 percent

* Further acquisitions are planned and likely to be announced within next 18 months

* With this transaction Accu Group is completing its 5-year reindustrialization plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9876 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
