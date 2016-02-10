RPT BRIEF-Norway's Opera recommends offer from Chinese consortium

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa

* Voluntary offer for all outstanding shares at nok 71.00 per share

* Says the offer price represents a premium of approximately 56 per cent to the volume weighted average share price for the last 30 trading days

* Says the offer values the total share capital of opera at approximately nok 10.5 billion (usd 1.2 billion) on a fully diluted basis

* Says the board of directors of opera has unanimously decided to recommend the company’s shareholders to accept the offer

* Recommended cash offer to acquire 100% of the shares of opera software asa

* Says larger shareholders representing approximately 33 per cent of the shares, the members of the executive team and the board holding shares have undertaken to accept the offer

* has reached an agreement with Golden Brick Silk Road (Shenzhen) Equity Investment Fund II LLP ("Golden Brick"), the general partner of which is Golden Brick Silk Road Fund Management (Shenzhen) LLP and the limited partners of which are Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd., Qihoo 360 Software, , and Yonglian(Yinchuan) Investment (collectively the Consortium), whereby Golden Brick will launch, through a directly or indirectly wholly owned special purpose vehicle (the Offeror), a recommended voluntary cash offer for 100% of the shares of Opera