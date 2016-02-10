FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manz starts 2016 with orders for total sales volume of lower double-digit mln euro range
February 10, 2016

BRIEF-Manz starts 2016 with orders for total sales volume of lower double-digit mln euro range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Manz AG :

* Starts 2016 with good level of incoming orders

* Management expects a clearly improved earnings due to restructuring measures initiated

* Advanced negotiations in electronics segment likely to lead to further incoming orders in short term

* During first few weeks of 2016, company has received orders for machines to manufacture high-performance lithium-ion batteries for a total sales volume in lower double-digit million euro range

* Orders will impact revenues and earnings during first six months of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
