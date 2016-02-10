BRIEF-Manz starts 2016 with orders for total sales volume of lower double-digit mln euro range

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Manz AG :
* Starts 2016 with good level of incoming orders
* Management expects a clearly improved earnings due to restructuring measures initiated
* Advanced negotiations in electronics segment likely to lead to further incoming orders in short term
* During first few weeks of 2016, company has received orders for machines to manufacture high-performance lithium-ion batteries for a total sales volume in lower double-digit million euro range
* Orders will impact revenues and earnings during first six months of 2016