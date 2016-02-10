FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dunelm first-half pretax profit rises 10.7 pct
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dunelm first-half pretax profit rises 10.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc :

* H1 EBITDA rose 14.3 percent to 88.7 million stg

* H1 sales rose 10.3 percent to 448.1 million stg

* H1 pretax profit at 75.5 mln stg, up 10.7 pct

* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 6 pence per share

* Had a strong sale after christmas and we expect further good progress in remainder of year

* Special distribution of 31.5p per share (totalling £63.9m), in line with capital structure policy and reflecting continued strong cash generation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

