FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Informa says FY pretax profit 219.7 mln stg
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 11, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Informa says FY pretax profit 219.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Informa Plc

* Final dividend up 5 percent to 13.55 penceper share

* Higher statutory profit before tax: 219.7 mln stg (2014: statutory loss of 31.2 mln stg)

* Fy adjusted eps rose 4.6 percent to 42.9 pence

* Fy revenue rose 6.6 percent to 1.212 billion stg

* Total dividend 20.1 penceper share

* global exhibitions: double-digit revenue growth following robust underlying performance and improved returns from us expansion;

* academic publishing: consistent revenue growth reflecting focus on upper level academic market and continued investment in content and technology;

* macro and geo-political environment continues to be uncertain and varied by region. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.