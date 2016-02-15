BRIEF-FinTech Group enters strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fintech Group AG :

* Enters strategic partnership for exchange traded products with Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley will issue exchange traded products under Flatex brand in a strategic, long-term partnership for German market

* Flatex customers will benefit from an enhanced range of products as well as a potential reduction of trading costs

* Expects partnership with Morgan Stanley to result in a further push of earnings