BRIEF-FinTech Group enters strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley
#Funds News
February 15, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FinTech Group enters strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fintech Group AG :

* Enters strategic partnership for exchange traded products with Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley will issue exchange traded products under Flatex brand in a strategic, long-term partnership for German market

* Flatex customers will benefit from an enhanced range of products as well as a potential reduction of trading costs

* Expects partnership with Morgan Stanley to result in a further push of earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
