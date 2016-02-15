FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thule Group Q4 underlying EBIT up at SEK 48 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thule Group AB :

* For full-year, underlying EBIT increased 13.7 pct after currency adjustment to 850 million Swedish crowns ($100.84 million)

* Q4 sales grew to 980 million crowns, up 3.0 pct after currency adjustment

* Q4 underlying EBIT was 48 million crowns (34 million crowns), corresponding to an increase of 40.0 pct and a margin of 4.9 pct (3.8 pct)

* Board has chosen to raise the long-term target for the underlying EBIT margin to 17 percent (previously 15 pct)

* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 253 million crowns, which corresponds to a dividend of 2.50 crowns per share  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4295 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
