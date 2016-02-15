BRIEF-Hammerson full-year net rental income rises

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :
* FY adjusted eps rose 12.6 percent to 26.9 pence
* Total div 22.3 pence/shr
* ERV growth of 2.8 pct at UK shopping centres reflects growing polarisation in demand for high-quality retail space in prime locations
* 64,900m² new space added
* FY net rental income (1) up 4.3 pct to £318.6m, up 2.3 pct on like for like basis
* EPRA net asset value per share up 11.3 pct to £7.10 as of Dec 31
* Rmain confident that business will continue to deliver sustainable, attractive returns - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)