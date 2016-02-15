BRIEF-Hammerson full-year net rental income rises

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :

* FY adjusted eps rose 12.6 percent to 26.9 pence

* Total div 22.3 pence/shr

* ERV growth of 2.8 pct at UK shopping centres reflects growing polarisation in demand for high-quality retail space in prime locations

* 64,900m² new space added

* FY net rental income (1) up 4.3 pct to £318.6m, up 2.3 pct on like for like basis

* EPRA net asset value per share up 11.3 pct to £7.10 as of Dec 31

* Rmain confident that business will continue to deliver sustainable, attractive returns - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: