Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pyrolyx AG :

* Signs joint development agreement with international tire manufacturer

* Under agreement, new grades of recovered carbon black (rCB) will be developed to enable broader use of rcb in various tire applications

* Another aim of partnership is to explore further application options for pyrolysis oil in order to improve environmental footprint of technology