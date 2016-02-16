FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OTI Greentech acquires Uniservice Unisafe Srl
February 16, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OTI Greentech acquires Uniservice Unisafe Srl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - OTI Greentech AG :

* Acquires Uniservice Unisafe Srl (USUS)

* Purchase price paid in OTI Greentech shares at a valuation of 1.50 euros per share

* Purchase price will be paid entirely through issue of new shares

* Acquisition is expected to complete in April 2016

* As part of transaction, OTI Greentech will also take 100 pct ownership of Uniservice Global JV shares

* Matteo Niego, member of founding family and current CEO of USUS, has committed to remain with company until at least 2019 as a director and CTO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
