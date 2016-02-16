FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoliv says sets quarterly dividend to 58 cents per share for Q2
February 16, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Autoliv says sets quarterly dividend to 58 cents per share for Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Says has declared a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share for Q2 2016, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level

* Says the dividend will be payable on Thursday, June 2, 2016 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, May 18.

* Says the ex-date will be Monday, May 16 for holders of the common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Tuesday, May 17 for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
