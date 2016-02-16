BRIEF-Nordea sees EUR 90-130 mln pretax gain from Visa deal

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank AB

* Expected capital gain for Nordea when Visa Inc acquires Visa Europe Ltd

* Says pre-tax gain for Nordea is expected to be within range of EUR 90 million to EUR 130 million in cash

* Says an additional possible gain on preferred stock amounting to around 25 percent of cash portion

* Says in addition Nordea will receive proceeds stemming from divested operations, in which Nordea has claims that are not yet possible to quantify

* Says transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be closed in Q2