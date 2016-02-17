FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grammer FY revenue exceeds 1.4 bln euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 17, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grammer FY revenue exceeds 1.4 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Grammer AG :

* Grammer’s group revenue exceeds 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion) for the first time in fiscal year 2015

* Revenue exceeds 1.4 bilion euros for first time in fiscal year 2015

* Further growth and higher profitability expected in 2016

* Expects a continuation of volatile and challenging market conditions in 2016

* EBIT of roughly 42.6 million euros in 2015, thus slightly exceeding forecast

* Business performance was influenced by another slump in Brazilian market, appreciable slowing of Chinese commercial vehicle market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.