BRIEF-Accu Holding: capital increase, increase in authorized and conditional capital
#Switzerland Market Report
February 17, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accu Holding: capital increase, increase in authorized and conditional capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Capital increase as well as increase in authorized and conditional capital

* Is on point of accomplishing an ordinary capital increase and simultaneously increase authorized and conditional capital to 50 pct of registered share capital

* Proceeds out of this capital market transaction will be used for further acquisitions and reduction of debt

* Ordinary capital increase consists of debt-to-equity swap in amount of 5.4 million Swiss francs ($5.44 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9928 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
