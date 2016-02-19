FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Segro says FY pretax profit 686.5 mln stg
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Segro says FY pretax profit 686.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Segro Plc

* Fy pretax profit 686.5 million stg versus 654.4 million stg year ago

* Final div up 3.9 pct to 10.6 pence/shr

* Total div 15.6 pence/shr

* FY IFRS profit before tax of £686.5 mln (2014: £654.4 mln)

* 21 pct increase in FY EPRA NAV per share to 463 pence reflecting capital value increases

* We are confident that our portfolio is well positioned to be able to deliver growth and outperform wider property market CEO

* 4.2 pct like-for-like net rental income growth, including 5.2 per cent in UK and 1.2 pct in continental Europe

* Committed development pipeline is 61 pct pre-let and expected to deliver 26.1 mln stg of annualised rental income when completed and fully leased

* 719 mln stg of investment in our portfolio, focused on developing new assets (164 mln stg) and adding to land bank (221 mln stg), as well as 334 mln stg of acquisitions

* 661 mln stg of disposals of assets not core to our strategy

* Investment market appetite remains healthy but increasingly selective, focused on prime buildings in prime locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.