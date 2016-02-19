FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essentra FY revenue rises 27 pct at constant currency
February 19, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Essentra FY revenue rises 27 pct at constant currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc :

* Results for the full year ended 31 December 2015

* FY 2015: solid progress despite oil & gas challenge

* FY revenue ahead 27 pct at constant FX to £1.1bn; revenue exceeds £1bn for first time

* Adjusted operating profit 2 up 20 pct (at constant fx) to £172m.

* Final div up 14.3 pct to 14.4 pence/shr

* Total div 20.7 pence/shr

* 13 pct increase in full year dividend to 20.7p per share

* Is nonetheless confident of continuing our track record of balanced profitable growth in 2016

* Looks to complement this balanced organic growth with value-adding acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

