#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-M&C Hotels full-year pretax profit falls 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* FY revenue rose 2.5 pct to 847 mln stg

* FY pretax profit fell 42 pct to 109 mln stg

* In first 31 days of trading in 2016 group revpar decreased by 5.9 pct

* Group revpar for 2015 increased by 0.6 pct to £71.98 (2014: £71.55)

* Group revpar for 2015 in constant currency decreased by 1.3 pct

* Main contributor to reduction of 1.3 pct in revpar was performance of group’s Asian hotels

* Recommend a final ordinary dividend of 4.34p per share, giving a total ordinary dividend for year of 6.42p per share

* Final dividend 4.34 penceper share

* Total div 6.42 pence/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

